Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,388,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,807,000 after buying an additional 61,434 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $36.11 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

