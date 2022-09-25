Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,388,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,807,000 after buying an additional 61,434 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of CARR opened at $36.11 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
