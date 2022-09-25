Casper Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $174.27 million and $8.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,171,834,513 coins and its circulating supply is 6,043,929,870 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network. Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | Github Whitepaper “

