Catge coin Price Down 86.1% Over Last 7 Days (CATGE)

Catge coin (CATGE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Catge coin has traded down 86.1% against the US dollar. One Catge coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catge coin has a total market cap of $59,829.38 and approximately $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Catge coin Coin Profile
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Catge coin
