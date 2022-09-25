Celo (CELO) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Celo (CELO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Celo has a total market cap of $782.02 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

