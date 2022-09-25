Centuria Office REIT (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

Insider Activity at Centuria Office REIT

In other Centuria Office REIT news, insider Peter Done purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,100.00 ($70,699.30).

Centuria Office REIT Company Profile

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

