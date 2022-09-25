Chainlink Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $442.17 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00041350 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $7.82 billion and $442.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is link.smartcontract.com. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

