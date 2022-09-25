Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $451.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.