Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells $502,000.00 in Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $601.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 222,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.