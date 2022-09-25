Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,832.46.

CMG stock opened at $1,557.52 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,950.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,600.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,477.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

