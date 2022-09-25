Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.32

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 779851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

