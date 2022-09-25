Civilization Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $131,913.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $131,913.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civilization’s official website is www.civfund.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

