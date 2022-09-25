CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.75

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 140279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

