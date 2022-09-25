Coco Swap Price Tops $0.0000 (COCO)

Coco Swap (COCO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Coco Swap has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coco Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Coco Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Coco Swap Coin Profile
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,957,514 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
