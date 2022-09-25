CoinEx Token Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $271.06 million and approximately $412,578.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com/token.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

