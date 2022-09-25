Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.20

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $762.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

