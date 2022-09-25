Contrasting Kidpik (PIK) and Its Peers

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kidpik to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kidpik and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 167 1034 3306 46 2.71

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 70.64%. Given Kidpik’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Kidpik and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -1.66 Kidpik Competitors $15.77 billion $828.07 million -7.00

Kidpik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -12.45% 317.70% -7.97%

Summary

Kidpik rivals beat Kidpik on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kidpik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.