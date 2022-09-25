Contrasting PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) & Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PCCW and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PCCW alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 1 4 1 3.00

Koninklijke KPN has a consensus target price of $3.77, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than PCCW.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.97 billion 0.73 $133.67 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.60 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

This table compares PCCW and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats PCCW on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

(Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; computer facilities management; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; and operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales. Additionally, the company offers IT and business process outsourcing, fintech, e-Commerce, big data analytics, managed, digital, cloud, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.