Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.51 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $280.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

