Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.58. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

