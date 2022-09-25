Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CMC Materials worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $176.66. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

