Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 111,481 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,481 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

