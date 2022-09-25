Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 145,663 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 145,663 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.84 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.