Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $486.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

