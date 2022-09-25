Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALL opened at $127.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.