COPS FINANCE Price Hits $29.14 (COPS)

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One COPS FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $29.14 or 0.00153357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. COPS FINANCE has a market capitalization of $523,610.00 and approximately $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COPS FINANCE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

COPS FINANCE Profile

COPS FINANCE’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. COPS FINANCE’s official website is copsfinance.com.

COPS FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPS FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPS FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

