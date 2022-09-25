Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $39,587.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

