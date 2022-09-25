Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 8,074 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $62.14 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Coupa Software by 139.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

