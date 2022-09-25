Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.90

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 198498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Covestro Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covestro AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

