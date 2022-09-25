CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.16 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.