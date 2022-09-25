Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Reaches $2.86 on Exchanges

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $29,260.49 and $197.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00014975 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011005 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00071274 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10896011 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Coin Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
