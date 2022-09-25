Cubiex Power Price Reaches $0.0163 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $6,523.97 and $11.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011032 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071080 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,000 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.