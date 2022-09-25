CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010927 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,733,376,224 coins and its circulating supply is 3,443,074,482 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
