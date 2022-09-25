Curve DAO Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $84.63 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $84.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,826,246,819 coins and its circulating supply is 636,054,134 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

