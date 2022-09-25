cVault.finance One Day Volume Hits $48,684.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5,639.91 or 0.29855810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.40 million and approximately $48,684.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

