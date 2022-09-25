CyberVein Hits Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. CyberVein has a market cap of $3.07 million and $58,485.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CyberVein Coin Profile

CyberVein launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services.CVT is the native utility token that is used for:Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

