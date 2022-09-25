Daikicoin Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Daikicoin has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00133818 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.01814910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Daikicoin Coin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Daikicoin’s official website is daikicoin.org.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daikicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

