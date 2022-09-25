Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $160.94.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.