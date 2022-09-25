Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $134.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $122.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.94.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

