Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-8.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

DRI stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

