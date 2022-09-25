DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,494.18

DecentBet (DBET) traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $14,494.18 and approximately $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,879.50 or 0.99989465 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005735 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065727 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

