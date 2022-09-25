DeFIRE (CWAP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $271,415.29

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One DeFIRE coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFIRE has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. DeFIRE has a market cap of $271,415.29 and approximately $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
DeFIRE Coin Profile
DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 coins. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/deFIRE_fi. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @DeFIRE_Fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeFIRE Coin Trading
