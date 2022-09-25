DekBox Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $125,478.00 (DEK)

DekBox (DEK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, DekBox has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DekBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DekBox has a market cap of $125,478.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004758 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.01647924 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00041455 BTC.

DekBox is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DekBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DekBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

