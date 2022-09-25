Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $524,048.00

Delphy (DPY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $524,048.00 and $26,865.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071080 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum.The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future.Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded.DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

