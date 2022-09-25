Dero (DERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $404,379.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $64.39 million and $404,379.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00018525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,885,688 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

