Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Holdings Lowered by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 32.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Desktop Metal

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960 in the last 90 days. 16.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

