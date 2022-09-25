Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 215

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

