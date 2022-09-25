Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 215

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.33.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.