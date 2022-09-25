Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.47

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 93554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLAKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

