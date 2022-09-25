Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $0.29

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $323,082.11 and $702.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00684351 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

