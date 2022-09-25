Dexus Industria REIT (DXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58.

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

