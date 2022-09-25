dFuture (DFT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3,211.43

dFuture (DFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the dollar. dFuture has a market cap of $3,211.43 and $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dFuture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dFuture Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

